2 people found dead in Mass. home on New Year’s Eve

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Massachusetts home on New Year’s Eve, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers and firefighters conducting a health and welfare check on Jameson Street in Fairhaven just after 7 p.m. made entry into the locked home, discovering two people unresponsive in a bedroom, according to Fairhaven Police Chief Daniel Dorgan.

The victims, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

Police didn’t reveal any details on the manner of their deaths, only calling it an “isolated incident.”

“Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” the department said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are assisting Fairhaven police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

