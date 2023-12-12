2 people in custody after troopers, officers swarm South Boston street following chase

BOSTON — Boston police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers swarmed a street in South Boston late Monday night when a vehicle possibly connected to a shooting crashed following a pursuit.

A trooper observed the white SUV in question enter Dorchester from Quincy via the Neponset Avenue bridge and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the driver, who accelerated and fled, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The SUV fled onto Morrissey Boulevard, then onto Day Boulevard in South Boston, and continued to Castle Island as troopers and officers gave chase.

Authorities were able to damage the SUV with a tire deflation device in the area of Castle Island, but it continued moving at a low speed before two suspects hopped out and took off on foot in the area of F and West 1st streets, state police said.

The two suspects, whose names haven’t been released, were arrested following a brief chase. Police said investigators also recovered a firearm that was discarded on a sidewalk near the SUV.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Boston officers and troopers gathered around the banged-up SUV. The Boston Police Department also confirmed that an officer’s cruiser was damaged in the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Cellphone video showed over a dozen state police cruisers blocking part of the street near Interstate 93. A trooper was also spotted standing guard over the discarded gun.

State police, with the assistance of Boston police, are continuing an investigation into the suspects and the SUV’s possible connection to a shooting in the city.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

