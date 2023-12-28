2 people, cat displaced after fire in Mattapan, officials say

BOSTON — Crews battled a smoky fire in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a two-story, split-level home just before 2 p.m. found smoke showing on arrival, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down quickly and there were no reports of any injuries.

Two residents and a cat were displaced.

Officials estimate the cost of the damage to be around $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

