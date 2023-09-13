2 people arrested in connection with assaults outside Dedham District Court, police say

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two people have been arrested in connection with “violent physical assaults” in front of Dedham District Court on Monday morning, police said Wednesday.

The arrests occurred two days after the attorney for former Massachusetts State Police Capt. James Coughlin said his client was attacked outside of the Dedham courthouse after Coughlin and his wife were sentenced on charges after the 2021 drowning death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk during a high school graduation party at their home.

Police on Wednesday did not immediately identify the individuals arrested or confirm whether the arrests were related to the Coughlins’ case.

Coughlin was assaulted in the middle of the street in Dedham once he stepped out of court after his sentencing, Attorney Brian Kelly, who is representing the former state police captain and his wife, said Monday.

“It was basically an unprovoked assault on the streets of Dedham, right in front of the courthouse,” Kelly said Monday. “Two individuals snuck up from behind him, punched him in the head. A third individual came in, punched him, started kicking him.”

On Wednesday, Dedham Police said in a statement that an investigation “led to the identification of two individuals.”

“Probable cause was established to charge both individuals. Dedham Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants through the Dedham District Court,” police said. “Earlier today, the subjects of these warrants were taken into custody. Dedham Police anticipate both parties will be arraigned at Dedham District Court this afternoon.”

Police said an investigation “remains active and ongoing” and that additional charges may be sought going forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

