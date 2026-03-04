2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Boston, police say

BOSTON — Two pedestrians were sent to an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Boston, police said Tuesday night.

The accident happened in the area of Mora and Washington streets around 7:06 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult victim and a juvenile victim. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle stayed on scene following the crash, police said.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

