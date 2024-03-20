2 New England states named among places most likely to win lottery as Mega Millions nears $1B

NEW ENGLAND — Two New England states have been named among the places most likely to win the lottery.

No one won the grand prize in the Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday, boosting the prize for the next draw later this week to nearly $1 billion.

A new study by Lottery Geeks analyzed historical winner data for Powerball and Mega Millions and compared this to each state’s population to see which states had the most winners per 1,000,000 people.

New Hampshire ranked 2nd, with an average of 4.36 lottery winners per 1,000,000 people. The state has seen 11 Powerball winners and 1 Mega Millions winner in the past for a population of 1,377,529 people.

Coming in third is Rhode Island, which has 4.10 lottery winners per 1,000,000 people on average. For a population of 1,097,379 people, there have been 8 Powerball winners and 1 Mega Millions winner.

Delaware came in first with an average of 5.05 lottery winners per 1,000,000 people.

“Winning big on the lottery is one of the luckiest things to happen to someone, especially with the fact that millions of Americans make it part of their routine to take their chance at winning the jackpot,”, a spokesperson for Lottery Geeks said. “While the odds might be fair for everyone, it’s still interesting to see where winners have come from and how states have seen a big share of winners compared to their respective populations.”

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will take place on Friday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $977 million.

If there is a single winner on Friday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $461 million lump sum payment before taxes.

