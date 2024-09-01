2 men arrested, firearm recovered in connection with double stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON — Two men have been arrested and a firearm has been recovered in connection with a double stabbing in Mattapan.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 70 West Selden Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, police observed an adult male suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were also approached by another victim who advised officers that she was pistol-whipped, police said. Officers observed the suspect begin to walk away from a group and approach a female behind a vehicle. The male suspect then passed an unknown object to the female suspect.

The female suspect immediately began to run from officers and a foot pursuit began. The female suspect refused officers’ orders to stop, and officers observed her throw an unknown object into a front yard. Officers were able to arrest and locate the firearm.

The male suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police the firearm was determined to be a Polymer 80 Ghost Gun with sixteen rounds and equipped with a laser sight attachment.

The suspects were identified as Luxury Lee, 29, of Fall River, and Kamaree Lee-Eliot, 26, of Dorchester.

Officers also learned a second adult male victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Lee and Lee-Eliot are being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and a slew of other charges.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group