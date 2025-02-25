2 Massachusetts men seriously injured in separate snowmobile crashes

BERLIN, NH — Two Massachusetts men were seriously injured in separate snowmobile crashes.

According to NH Fish and Game, On Saturday, February 22 around 9:30 a.m., a 911 call came in alerting first responders to a snowmobile crash on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho State Park in Berlin.

Upon arrival, first responders had learned that Axel Nieves, 32, of Boston, had hit a rock that was buried underneath soft snow with his rented snowmobile.

Nieves was thrown from the machine during the crash and sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury, NH FIsh and Game said. Nieves was transported out of the woods by a rescue UTV and brought to a waiting ambulance. Once roadside, Nieves was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

Later that morning around 10 a.m. another snowmobile crash occurred on the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in Dalton.

First responders found that Philip Hoffman, 53, of Methuen, lost control of his snowmobile after hitting an unexpected icy spot in the trail.

Hoffman went off of the trail and rolled his machine in soft, deep snow. Hoffman’s body hit a stump that was underneath the snow, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Hoffman was assisted at the scene by his friends and a group of off-duty first responders who were also snowmobiling in the area.

Hoffman was transported from the scene by a rescue UTV and then to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

