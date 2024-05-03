2 Massachusetts firefighters who died in the line of duty to be honored at national ceremony

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored during a national ceremony in Maryland this weekend.

Boston Fire Lt. Edward Bergdoll, 60, died on Oct. 26, 2022 due to complications from leukemia, and retired Winchester Fire Lt. Peter Skerry, 72, died on Dec. 3, 2022 due to complications from metastatic lung cancer, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The deaths of both Bergdoll and Skerry were deemed by the state to be line of duty deaths, the foundation said.

Both men will be honored during the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

This year’s national tribute will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are paying tribute to this year,” National Fallen Firefighters Foundation CEO Victor Stagnaro said in a statement. “We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 226 heroes — and their families.”

Bergdoll, known as “Eddie,” was a 1980 graduate of Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, according to biographical information on the foundation’s website. After graduation, he followed in the footsteps of his late father, Fire Captain and Army veteran Frank “Buddy” Bergdoll, who also died of occupational cancer.

In 1984, Edward Bergdoll joined the Boston Fire Department, alongside his brother David. Starting at Ladder 21, he later moved to Engine 33 and was promoted to fire lieutenant in 1999. His most extended tenure was with Engine 16 of Dorchester-Mattapan, before a final shift to Boston Fire Department headquarters, rounding off a 38-year career.

“Eddie embodied the unwavering work ethic of his parents. His deep faith in Christ, indomitable responsibility, dedication to family, and drive to serve defined him,” the foundation website states.

He also worked as an EMT with Fallon Ambulance in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where he met his wife, Nancy.

“Of all the roles he embraced, being a loving husband and doting father to four daughters was his most prized,” the foundation website states. “Eddie’s legacy lies in his love for service, the camaraderie of the fire department, the joy of fatherhood, and a zest for life.”

Skerry, known as “Pete,” graduated from Winchester High School in 1968, attended Essex Agricultural for tree work, and later became a certified tree surgeon and arborist. He went on to work for the Winchester Cemetery Department for several years and owned and operated Skerry Landscaping on the side, according to biographical information on the foundation’s website.

Skerry was hired by the Winchester Fire Department in 1978 and graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy in 1979. He served as a Winchester firefighter and EMT until retiring as lieutenant in 2014.

“Pete wore many hats in his life — husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, lieutenant, ‘cat daddy,’ band roadie, friend, and best friend. To say that he was dedicated to helping others would be an understatement, not only professionally, but also helping his friends, family, and even total strangers at times,” the foundation website states.

“It would not surprise most to hear about times when he would stop on the side of the road to help someone who was broken down or to strike up a long, friendly conversation with someone who was just asking for directions. That was the kind of guy Pete was. He never stopped helping people, both on and off the clock. His generosity knew no bounds; it was his love language,” the foundation website states.

Detailed information about each of the 226 firefighters being memorialized can be found on the foundation’s 2024 Roll of Honor.

