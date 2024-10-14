2 Mass. cities ranked among 15 best places in America for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Boston — A new ranking has named two Massachusetts cities among the 15 best places in America for trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

The website Chicco says it ranked cities based on factors that would be most important to trick-or-treaters, including children populations, candy stores, walkability, elevation change, and suburbanization, among other metrics to determine the best spots to fill candy bags this Halloween season.

Boston was ranked the top city for trick-or-treaters, earning a ranking of 66.7 out of 100.

“Despite the dense, bustling environment of the Boston area, its comparatively large yards provide space for some great Halloween decorations that trick-or-treaters will enjoy on their way up to the door,” Chicco wrote. “More than 14 candy stores per capita also mean houses should be well-stocked for the witches and ghosts that darken their doorways on Halloween night.”

Key Boston data was as reported as follows:

5,918 households per square mile

Average yard size of 0.24 acres

14.6 candy stores per 100K kids

Worcester ranked as the eighth-best city in America for trick-or-treaters, earning a score of 61.59 out of 100.

To view the full ranking, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group