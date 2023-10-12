2 killed in multi-car crash in Roxbury, NH

ROXBURY, NH — The drivers behind the wheels of two cars involved in a crash in Roxbury, New Hampshire died early Thursday morning, New Hampshire State Police say.

Troopers responded to a reported serious collision on Route 9 near the Sullivan town line around 3:37 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda Accord being driven by Ratebuka Dieudonne, 34, of Murfreesboro, Tennesse was traveling east when it encroached into the westbound lane, striking 71-year-old and Greenfield, NH resident Kent Vincent’s 2007 Honda CRV.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Joshuah Howe at (603) 227-0065 or by email at Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

