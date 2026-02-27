2 killed in fiery crash on Route 6 in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. — Two people have died after a fiery crash on Route 6 in Swansea.

According to police, around 12:18 a.m. two Swansea Police officers in marked cruisers observed a white 2013 Infinity G37 drive past them at a very high rate of speed westbound on Route 6, known as Grand Army of the Republic Highway.

The officers then saw that vehicle had crashed into the side of a blue 2022 Subaru Ascent that had been traveling southbound on Route 136 (James Reynolds Road).

Both vehicles sustained catastrophic damage, and first responders attempted rescue efforts.

The vehicle that was struck was fully engulfed in flames. First responders and bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire, but both occupants — a man and a woman — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the victims’ vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the vehicle that had been traveling on Route 6 was the subject of a police pursuit and the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Rhode Island.

Swansea Police had been alerted to BOLO for the suspect vehicle.

Swansea Police were not involved in the pursuit and were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

