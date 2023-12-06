2 juveniles arrested for breaking into Quincy smoke shop, police say

QUINCY, Mass. — Two Boston juveniles were arrested Monday, accused of robbing a Quincy smoke shop and using two stolen cars to perpetrate the crime.

A male and female juvenile are both charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, felony vandalism of real property, and larceny from a building.

Officers responding to VK Smoke Shop on Cottage Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a burglar alarm found that thieves broke into the shop through the glass front door and stole merchandise, according to Quincy Police.

Authorities say the suspects used two stolen cars from Randolph and East Boston in connection to the crime.

With assistance from Northeastern University Police and Randolph Police, investigators were able to identify a male and female juvenile as the prime suspects. Both were arrested in Boston without incident. Officials say the stolen car from Randolph was also recovered.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Northeastern University Police Department and the Randolph Police for their assistance with charging these two individuals,” a Quincy Police spokesperson said. “I have every confidence that this type of interagency cooperation will lead to further arrests in this case.”

Both suspects were arraigned in Quincy Juvenile Court.

The case remains an active investigation.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

