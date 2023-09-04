2 injured after shooting outside Mattapan nightclub

BOSTON — Two people have been injured after a shooting outside a Mattapan nightclub.
Officers responded to the area of 477 River Street around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person shot.
One victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim self-applied to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police have arrested a suspect and recovered a firearm.
The shooting is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
