2 hurt, traffic at a standstill after tractor-trailer crashes, spills load on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass — Two people were injured and traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load on Interstate 93 in Wilmington on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 35 just before 5 a.m. found a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side and debris littering the travel lanes.

The two people who were taken to the hospital were riding in other vehicles. They both suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Video showed traffic at a standstill leading up to the scene of the wreck.

MassDOT said traffic was backed up for about “eight to nine miles” after the crash closed all the southbound lanes.

One travel lane was back open as of 7 a.m., according to MassDOT.

At one point, Boston 25′s Catherine Parrotta reported drive times of more than 90 minutes. Delays have since dropped to about 60 minutes.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

