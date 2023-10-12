2 hurt after fire at apartment building on Garden Street in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — 2 people were hurt after a fire broke out Thursday morning in Cambridge.

Cambridge Fire confirmed they responded to an apartment building on Garden Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire on both the first and second floors of the fully occupied 12-unit building.

According to the Cambridge Fire Chief, two people were rescued.

One person had significant burns and the second had a significant laceration to the head.

One of the rescues was done through the third-floor window and both individuals were taken to the hospital.

The fire took 45 minutes to put out because the building is difficult to navigate, the Fire Chief says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

