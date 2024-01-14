2 hospitalized after stabbing in East Boston

EAST BOSTON — 2 people have been hospitalized after a stabbing in East Boston on Sunday morning.

Police received a call for a person stabbed at 504 Bennington St around 8:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adults suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals and no arrests have been made.

No additional information is available and the stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

