2 hospitalized after stabbing in East Boston

EAST BOSTON — 2 people have been hospitalized after a stabbing in East Boston on Sunday morning.
Police received a call for a person stabbed at 504 Bennington St around 8:05 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located two adults suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals and no arrests have been made.
No additional information is available and the stabbing is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
