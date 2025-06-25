2 girls remain hospitalized after being swept away while swimming at North Shore beach

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two girls remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, after they were swept away while swimming in the water off a North Shore beach on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the Annisquam Yacht Club at 17 River Road in Gloucester around 7 p.m. after they learned a private boater had pulled three children from the water of the Annisquam River, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith and Gloucester Harbormaster Chris Lucido.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that three children, a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl, all of Lowell, needed medical treatment. Smith and Lucido noted that a nurse on the boat had performed CPR on one of the kids while they were all taken to shore at the yacht club.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 5-year-old girl remained hospitalized in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Boston, while the 14-year-old girl was still in serious condition. The 8-year-old boy has since been treated and released.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the three children were swimming at Wingaersheek Beach when they wandered off a sandbar and into the current of the Annisquam River, which quickly pulled them away from shore.

Smith and Lucido created the boat operator, Gloucester native Christian Dagley, to spot the children in distress. They also applauded the nurse onboard, Keri Ann Perry, of Gloucester, for providing CPR.

Christine and John Maney, of Gloucester, also helped Dagley and Perry bring two of the children to shore in their boat, according to Smith and Lucido.

“The pilot and occupants of the private vessels that intervened in this incident undoubtedly saved the lives of these children,” Smith said in a statement. “I want to thank those individuals for their care and attention, which made a real difference. I also want to remind all residents and visitors to be cautious when using Gloucester beaches. Tidal currents can be extremely strong, and they are capable of pulling any swimmer into deeper water.”

The names of the children involved in the incident haven’t been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

