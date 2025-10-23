2 former Boston Celtics players arrested in connection with illegal gambling probe, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least two former Boston Celtics players have reportedly been arrested in connection with a federal investigation into suspicious sports betting in multiple states.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Terry Rozier, who currently plays for the Miami Heat, was arrested early Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando after the Heat lost to the Magic on Wednesday night. Rozier didn’t play in the game due to a coach’s decision.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning as part of an FBI sports betting gambling probe, sources tell ESPN. The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel will hold a press conference at 10 am ET to announce arrests from investigation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2025

Rozier’s arrest is reportedly linked to a flurry of wagers placed by a professional bettor on a 2023 game the 12-year NBA veteran briefly played in before departing early with an injury.

“Sportsbooks in multiple states flagged suspicious betting interest on Rozier’s statistics ahead of a Charlotte Hornets-New Orleans Pelicans game on March 23, 2023,” Charania wrote in the report. “An unexpected surge of bets -- including 30 wagers in 46 minutes from a professional bettor totaling $13,759 -- came in on the under on Rozier’s points, rebounds, and assists, causing sportsbooks to halt betting on the veteran guard. Rozier played just 10 minutes before leaving the game, citing a foot injury.”

Rozier played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2019. He went on to spend parts of five seasons with the Hornets before being traded to the Heat in January 2024.

Also arrested in the investigation was current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who was drafted third overall by the Celtics in the 1997 NBA Draft, according to Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2025

Billups spent one season with the Celtics before coach and President of Basketball Operations Rick Pitino traded him and Dee Brown to the Toronto Raptors in 1998.

Over 17 NBA seasons, Billups also played for the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks.

Billups was hired as the coach of the Trail Blazers in June 2021.

Chauncey Billups FILE - In this March 19, 2014 photo, Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups watches from the sideline during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. Two people familiar with the negotiations say the Cleveland Cavaliers have not yet offered Billups a role in their front office. Billups and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert met for two days this week to discuss a position, but the talks did not lead to a formal offer, the people said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

The exact charge or charges Rozier and Billups face were not immediately known.

The Eastern District of New York and FBI Director Kash Patel are slated to announce arrests and additional details on the investigation during a 10 a.m. news conference.

