2 drivers caught speeding more than 100 mph on I -93 in New Hampshire, state police say

SALEM, Mass — A Granite State woman and a Bay State man were arrested after they were caught speeding at more than 100 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire during a traffic enforcement initiative on Thursday, officials said.

Nakaya I. Mitchell, 26, of Lebanon, is facing charges of operating after ALS suspension and speeding more than 25 mph over the posted 65 mph limit, while James J. McCusker, 40, of Boston, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers observed Mitchell and McCusker driving recklessly and traveling faster than 100 mph on the northbound side of the highway in Salem, state police said.

The two arrests came on a day when a New Hampshire State Police aircraft spotted 46 different traffic violations, including 15 other drivers who were observed traveling 90 mph or faster, according to officials.

Authorities reminded the public that the minimum penalties for reckless driving in New Hampshire include a fine of $620 with an additional mandatory penalty assessment and a 60-day loss of driver’s license. The standard fine for traveling at speeds of 86 mph or faster is $434.

“Troopers will continue to work with the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety to conduct focused traffic enforcement to reduce speeds, detect impaired driving, prevent serious crashes, and ensure the safety of all residents and visitors of the Granite State,” state police said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Mitchell and McCusker would be called to court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group