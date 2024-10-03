2 dead in connected shootings that shut down I-190 for hours in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — The investigation continues into the two connected shootings, one of which shut down a busy highway, that left two people dead in Worcester on Wednesday

Officers responding to Heroult Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to police. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

People who live in the area say they heard gunshots and then saw the victim lying in the bushes near the home.

“We just saw gun smoke and then the girls that live down the street came over and said they saw somebody running from the scene.”

After the shooting, a state trooper approached another man acting suspiciously, police say that man took out a gun and fired a round and then ran from police.

Around 3:24 p.m., Worcester Police say they were dispatched to I-190 northbound for a report of an armed man pointing a gun at motorists and stopping traffic on the highway.

The man, authorities say, was believed to be the suspect in the Heroult Road shooting.

Responding officers from both Worcester and State Police approached the man and fired their guns during the incident, according to officials. It was not made clear whether or not any law enforcement officers struck the suspect with gunfire.

After a brief foot pursuit, police say the suspect shot himself. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Worcester Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

