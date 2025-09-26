2 Boston police officers seriously injured in early morning crash

BOSTON — Two police officers were taken to the hospital following a cruiser crash in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

The officers were involved in a crash in the area of East Berkeley and Washington streets in the city’s South End just after 4 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers, whose names haven’t been released, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

A third person in a second vehicle was also hurt in the crash and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

