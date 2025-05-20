2 boats damaged after fire breaks out at boat yard in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — Two boats were damaged following a fire in Hyannis.

According to officials, a call came in just after 11 p.m. for a fire at a boat yard.

Video from the scene shows boats fully engulfed in flames.

The fire chief says it took about 40 minutes to get the flames under control.

No one was hurt while putting the fires out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group