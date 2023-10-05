2 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Mass. as jackpot climbs to $1.4 billion

Mass. — There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but two people in Massachusetts are waking up richer.

The numbers selected for the grand prize were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 2X.

For the 33rd consecutive drawing, there was no jackpot -- meaning Saturday’s top prize will be an estimated $1.4 billion.

Two people in Massachusetts hit for $50,000, the first ticket was sold at the Pick & Pay in North Attleboro, and the second ticket was sold at South End Liquors in Fall River.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Wednesday’s jackpot is slated to be the third-largest in the promotion’s history.

There has been no jackpot winner since July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group