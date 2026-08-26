1928 Rowes Wharf launches new to-go menu, ice cream cart

BOSTON — 1928 Rowes Wharf has launched a new to-go experience designed to make it easier for guests to enjoy their favorite meals wherever the day takes them.

The new to-go menu comes with reusable, insulated 1928 cooler bags that are designed to keep meals fresh. Guests can pick up lunch and take it along the waterfront, to the Greenway, back to the office, or home.

The to-go menu is available for online ordering and pickup Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curated by Executive Chef Chris Maxson, the menu features elevated takes on waterfront classics.

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Menu options include a Blackened Cod Burrito, Lobster Roll, Crispy Chicken Katsu Wrap, Grilled Hanger Steak Wrap, 1928 Smash Burger, Grilled Salmon Caesar, Coastal Chopped Salad, Lobster Bisque and New England Clam Chowder.

The reusable cooler bags add a practical touch to the new experience, allowing guests to take their meals beyond the restaurant and enjoy them in different locations around the neighborhood.

“We love welcoming guests to 1928 for a leisurely lunch, but we also know that life can get hectic,” said Kristin Jenkins, owner of 1928 Restaurants. “Not every great meal needs a table, but it definitely needs good food. Our new to-go menu lets guests bring a little bit of 1928 wherever the day takes them, whether that’s along the waterfront, back to the office or home.”

Along with the new to-go menu, 1928 Rowes Wharf has introduced a new ice cream cart on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

The cart offers a rotating selection of ice cream flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, pistachio and cookies and cream. Guests can grab a sweet treat before heading out to stroll along the waterfront or explore the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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