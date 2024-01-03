19-year-old woman killed in fiery crash on Hopkinton highway

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Hopkinton on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to reports of a car crash and vehicle fire in the median of Route 495 northbound near mile marker 55.2 found a 2012 Nissan Altima engulfed in flames, according to State Police.

Firefighters and EMS quickly extinguished the flames.

A 19-year-old Franklin woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, MassDOT, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

