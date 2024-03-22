19-year-old man arrested in Florida in connection with shooting at Lynn shopping plaza in December

LYNN, Mass. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting that seriously injured three people at a Lynn shopping plaza in December.

William Baez was arrested in Lauderhill, Florida by U.S. Marshals and charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder following the Dec. 26, 2023 shooting on State Street in Lynn, police said Friday.

Baez is being held at the Broward County Jail pending rendition. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with Lynn Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

An investigation is ongoing.

“We want to thank our law enforcement partners, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, for their assistance in this investigation and ensuring justice is sought for the victims of this horrific crime,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

