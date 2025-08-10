19-year-old arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Roxbury

BOSTON — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Roxbury in July.

According to police, around 6:34 p.m. on July 31, officers responded to the area of 5245 Washington Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers did not locate any victims, but located ballistic evidence on Washington Street. Ballistic damage was also observed at 4278 Washington Street.

On August 5, officers arrested Linton Young, 19, of West Roxbury, in the area of 145 Crown Point Drive.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on a warrant issued out of West Roxbury District Court for the following charges.

Young is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, second and subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, second offense, carrying a loaded firearm, second offense, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and willful, malicious, or wanton

Young is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

