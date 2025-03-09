18-year-old Manchester man arrested after driving 122 MPH with children in car

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A Manchester man is facing charges after driving 122 MPH with children in their car.

According to New Hampshire State Police, around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was patrolling I-93 southbound in Londonderry when he observed a yellow Dodge Charger Hellcat driving recklessly, traveling at 122 mph.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jaden Cummings, 18, of Manchester. Cummings had three passengers with him in the car, including an adult female and two infants.

Cummings was arrested for reckless operation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 11, 2025, in Derry District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group