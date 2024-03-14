18-year-old killed in daylight shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed in a daylight shooting in Fall River Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Rock Street around 11:40 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deadly shooting will continue to be investigated by the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division and Massachusetts State Police working with the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

“The Department has activated post crime impact teams, who will remain in the immediate area for the next several days,” Fall Police stated. “We have requested that our partners from the Massachusetts State mPolice Community Action Team expend some resources in the area as well.”

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Fall River Police at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling 508-672-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

