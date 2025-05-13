18-year-old arrested for kicking in door of Yarmouth home, flashing gun at resident, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is facing charges after an alleged home invasion on Saturday night.

Drayden Deberry, 18, of Buzzards Bay, was charged with entering the home of another while armed with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, officers responding to a West Yarmouth home after receiving a report of an armed home invasion found splintered wood scattered near a damaged doorway.

Authorities say the door had been kicked in by a man, later identified as Deberry, who was knocking on the door demanding to be let inside.

According to investigators, Deberry forcefully entered the home, showed a gun, then left.

A short time later, police converged on a Washington Street residence where they the suspect was hiding.

After calling out to people in the house, Deberry was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Yarmouth Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group