Local

18-year-old arrested in connection with daytime shooting in Stoughton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

18-year-old arrested in connection with daytime shooting in Stoughton 18-year-old arrested in connection with daytime shooting in Stoughton (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a daytime shooting in Stoughton on Saturday.

Marc Francois of Stoughton was arrested and faces charges after he allegedly shot a Rhode Island man he had arranged to meet, police say.

On Saturday, December 23 officers were called for a shots fired incident in the area of Central Street and Greenwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw a man leaving the area.

The suspect later identified as Dreancois was located a short time late at a condi complex with a firearm.

Another man admitted himself to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound. It was determined that this man was shot in Stoughton.

Francois is facing the following charges:

  • Assault and Battery with a Firearm
  • Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Carrying a Firearm Without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without a License
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Armed Robbery

The investigation remains on going but according to officers, this is not a random act of violence.

Francios was held on $500,000 cash bail, and he will be arraigned on Tuesday at Stoughton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read