18-year-old arrested, charged with firearm offenses following foot chase in Roxbury

BOSTON — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Roxbury early Saturday morning after a foot chase led to the recovery of a loaded firearm.

According to the Boston Police Department, around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers on patrol observed a group of individuals running across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Washington Street, trying to hide behind trees.

Officers then exited their cruiser to approach the group, who then ran in different directions.

Police saw that one of the individuals was clutching his waistband, which led officers to suspect he was carrying a weapon.

Upon stopping the individual, officers recovered a Glock 20 from his sweatpants, which was loaded with one round in the chamber and fourteen rounds in the magazine.

Officers apprehended the suspect, 18-year-old Nathias Villanueva, 18, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He has been charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Villanueva is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group