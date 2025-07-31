18-year-old accused of damaging over 60 vehicles in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — An 18-year-old man is accused of damaging over 60 vehicles in Quincy over the past weekend.

Police began investigating reports of widespread damage to cars in the North Quincy neighborhood on Saturday.

Police later identified an 18-year-old suspect and arrested him on 63 counts of defacing or damaging property.

The teen’s name has not been released by police at this time.

Richie Coughlin, one of the victims of this crime spree, says Massachusetts State Police joined Quincy detectives to gather evidence in an effort to find the person responsible.

“They ended up taking fingerprints from my car because we have cameras all around here and they got a good look at him and he put his hands all over my car so they printed it,” said Coughlin. “I’ve got a police report on the insurance should take care of it, but yeah it’s a wicked inconvenience and the fact that so many people got hit it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Cliford Dejean, a local pastor at Bethel Grace Restored Church, described the incident as “Disturbing.”

“If something like that happened, you feel like, okay, if I’m here by myself or just with the kids, what can happen to me, so it’s really disturbing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

