17-year-old Worcester teen arrested for gun possession, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police arrested a teenager accused of carrying a large-capacity gun on Wednesday night.

A 17-year-old Worcester male is charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity weapon with a feeding device, and trespassing.

According to Worcester Police, officers assigned to the gang unity and crime gun intelligence unit responded to a home on Chandler Street around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a male with a gun.

Arriving officers say they found multiple males trying to run from them.

The 17-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended. Police say he was found carrying a replica gun and a working gun, loaded with ammunition.

