17-year-old killed following three vehicle crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A 17-year-old has died following a crash in Fairhaven on Saturday night.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, around 9:20 p.m., officers received 911 calls regarding a multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 and Jeannette Street.

Upon arrival, police located a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra with catastrophic front-end damage.

The Sentra was on the eastbound side of the roadway facing West.

The Sentra had a single driver occupant, a 17-year-old female from Fairhaven, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

A second vehicle, a 2021 black Ford F-250, was located on the westbound side of the roadway, lying on its side with heavy front-end damage.

The Ford had 2 occupants, a male and female in their 20s, who were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A third vehicle involved, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with minor front-end damage, was found to have 2 occupants who were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

