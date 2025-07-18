17 people arrested in drug bust following months-long investigation in New Hampshire

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — Following a 4-month-long investigation, the New Hampshire State Police announced the arrest of 17 people on numerous drug-related charges.

The joint operation, alongside New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) Narcotics Investigations Unit (NIU), in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Manchester District Office, aimed to disrupt the distribution of narcotics throughout the state.

Investigators seized quantities of crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine during the operation, along with additional evidence consistent with narcotics trafficking.

“This investigation reflects our ongoing commitment to working with our federal and local partners to aggressively target those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic in our communities,” said Colonel Mark B. Hall, Director of the New Hampshire State Police. “The individuals arrested were part of a network contributing to the supply of dangerous drugs throughout our state. Their removal is a step toward safer neighborhoods.”

The charges of those arrested included:

hindering apprehension or prosecution

fugitive from justice

possession of controlled drugs in a motor vehicle

conspiracy to commit narcotics sales

sale of controlled narcotics

possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

“New Hampshire is in the midst of a devastating opioid crisis, as deaths from fentanyl continue,” said Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the DEA’s New England Division. “These 17 individuals were specifically targeted as being responsible for the majority of the fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution in the county. The DEA would like to thank the New Hampshire State Police, the Colebrook Police Department, and the Berlin Police Department for their outstanding collaboration on this investigation to identify those who are contributing to the crisis.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

