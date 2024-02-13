17 goats rescued from New York looking for new homes in Massachusetts

METHUEN, Mass — 17 goats rescued from a New York farm are temporarily staying at Nevins Farm in Methuen but are looking to make a permanent home in the Bay State.

Hundreds of animals including goats, cattle, and horses, were living in poor conditions with limited access to food, water, and medical care on a property in Owego, New York.

“We ended up taking all 17 goats that were on the property,” explained Kaycie McCarthy, equine and farm animal rescue and outreach manager at Nevins. “They were living with dozens of other animals on a property with limited access to food, water, and medical care.”

Among the goats are nine bucks, seven does, and one wether, all of which appear to be crosses of Nigerian Dwarf breeds, MSPCA says.

The goats range from one to 10 years old.

“We really don’t know much about the history of these goats,” McCarthy expounded. “Generally, goats are really affectionate and can be great companions for people.”

Goats are mischievous animals and are fun to be around.

“Given their past, we expect these may take a little more time to open up,” McCarthy added. “But we’re confident that with the care and attention they’ll get at Nevins, these goats will be great pets once they do.”

The bucks will need to be castrated before they go home with new owners.

Interested adopters can apply using the link here.

