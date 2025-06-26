17 endangered sea turtles rescued by New England Aquarium released after rehab

BOSTON — 17 sea turtles were returned to the ocean after being rescued by the New England Aquarium.

The turtles, nine Kemp’s ridleys, five loggerheads, and three green sea turtles, were released on Wednesday morning into the Nantucket Sound from West Dennis Beach.

For the last several months, they received care at the aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy.

The aquarium says that from November to January, the turtles become stranded on Cape beaches due to the water being so cold.

The turtles, who were deemed hypothermic, were treated for life-threatening medical conditions, such as pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma.

Researchers say that 518 turtles were rescued by staff and volunteers this past winter.

They say the turtles can be released once they are healthy and when the water hits at least 65 degrees.

“As we complete the first sea turtle release of the season, it’s a powerful reminder of the impact of this rescue and rehabilitation work,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the Aquarium. “We dedicate months to the turtles’ recovery and take pride in seeing them return to the waters off Cape Cod. Our conservation and research efforts are helping ensure these species remain part of our ocean for years to come.”

Currently, 25 turtles are still being treated in Quincy, but will be released once they are medically cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

