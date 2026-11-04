16-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting arrested in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A 16-year-old Foxborough boy wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in 2025 was arrested on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On May 24, 2025, at approximately 9:47 p.m., Boston police officers responded to a shooting in the area of 38 Franklin Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

Officers on scene saw two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were transported to local hospitals, where both were pronounced dead.

The victims were identified as 36-year-old Walter Wilkens of Quincy and 66-year-old Anthony McIntosh of Dorchester.

An arrest warrant for the suspect was issued on Wednesday on two counts of murder and one firearms-related charge in connection with the double homicide.

Members of the USMS Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force worked with Foxborough police to locate and arrest the fugitive.

The fugitive was transported to Boston.

Authorities are not sharing his identity since he is under 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group