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16-year-old facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police investigating after teenager shot in Allston
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A 16-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Boston.

According to police, around 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, officers responded to the area of 222 Brighton Avenue for a report of a person shot.

A juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, around 9:40 p.m., a 16-year-old Juvenile Male surrendered himself to officers.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant issued by officers out of Boston Juvenile Court for the following offenses:

  • Delinquency to wit:
  • Assault with intent to murder
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Assault and battery attempt with a firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Firearm use in a felony
  • Carrying a firearm without a license

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

The shooting remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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