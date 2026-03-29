16-year-old facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A 16-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Boston.
According to police, around 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, officers responded to the area of 222 Brighton Avenue for a report of a person shot.
A juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday, around 9:40 p.m., a 16-year-old Juvenile Male surrendered himself to officers.
The suspect was wanted on a warrant issued by officers out of Boston Juvenile Court for the following offenses:
- Delinquency to wit:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Assault and battery attempt with a firearm
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Firearm use in a felony
- Carrying a firearm without a license
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
The shooting remains under investigation
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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