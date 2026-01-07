150 animals removed from poor conditions at Hadley property

HALDEY, MASS. — More than 150 animals who were neglected and left to fend for themselves in cold winter temperatures were removed from a Hadley Property today.

According to MSCPA-Angell, the majority of the animals were birds, including farm birds like chickens and geese, as well as domestic birds, such as cockatiels and parrots.

There were also goats, cows, pigs, sheep, rabbits, and one pony.

There was also some wildlife that are illegal to have as pets in Massachusetts, including a deer and some Canada geese.

MSPCA-Angell Law Enforcement Director, Chris Schindler said many of these animals did not have access to food or water.

“The majority were also living outdoors without adequate protection from the elements,” he said.

“We attempted to work with the owner of this property to ensure that the animals were getting the care that they needed,” he added.

“Ultimately, we weren’t successful, and it was clear that intervention was necessary, so we executed a search and seizure warrant today to seize them.”

The animals were brought to the MSPCA-Angell facilities where they will be cared for while the court process plays out for the owner.

No further information will be shared on the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

