15-year-old hiker rescued off Mt. Washington

MT WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old hiker was rescued on Sunday after experiencing an allergic reaction on Mt. Washington.

According to NH Fish and Game, around 1 p.m. on Sunday, conservation officers were notified of a 15-year-old male who was experiencing a significant allergic reaction near the summit buildings.

Officers quickly learned that the patient was hiking with a group of Boy Scouts from Connecticut, and that the group was rendering First Aid.

An employee of Mt. Washington State Park located the individual and got him into a warm building.

Conservation Officers coordinated a rescue effort with New Hampshire State Parks and personnel from Gorham EMS.

State Parks readied their Snow Cat and arrived at the boy around 3:11 p.m.

The patient was quickly loaded into the Snow Cat and transported back down the mountain.

Once at the roadside, the young man was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.

The boy was prepared for this hike and was with a group. New Hampshire State Parks, Gorham EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game were also prepared, which made for a very successful rescue effort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group