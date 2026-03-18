15-year-old charged with assault, robbery in East Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A 15-year-old has been charged with assault and robbery in connection with a stabbing in East Boston.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an assault in progress around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 11 Paris Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim told police he was approached by two unknown males wearing ski masks who demanded his personal belongings, including his scooter. When he refused, the suspects allegedly attacked him.

Police say the victim tried to flee toward Sumner Street as the assault continued.

A witness who saw the altercation attempted to help the victim and was able to take a knife from one of the suspects before discarding it. Another witness reported seeing the suspects make stabbing motions toward the victim.

The suspects then fled the area.

During a search, officers recovered two knives wrapped in duct tape and a cell phone on a handicap ramp at the intersection of Sumner and Paris streets.

Police say one of the suspects later returned to the scene, claiming he was looking for his cell phone. Officers identified him and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a ski mask was also recovered from the suspect’s belongings.

The 15-year-old Boston resident is charged with aggravated assault and armed, masked robbery.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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