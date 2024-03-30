15-year-old charged in connection with multiple armed robberies in Mattapan

BOSTON — A 15-year-old was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with multiple robberies in Mattapan.

According to Boston police detectives were investigating 3 recent robberies in Mattapan. A possible suspect in those robberies was determined using video surveillance.

Around 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, officers responded to the area of 766 Blue Hill Avenue for a report of an armed robbery with a firearm. The suspect stole all the money from the cash register and several marijuana products. The suspect fled the scene towards Abbott Street.

A day later around 6:54 p.m. officers responded to 844 Blue Hill Avenue for another armed robbery. The suspect stole money from both cash registers and several marijuana products. The suspect fled the scene in the direction of Vesta Road, Boston police said.

On Thursday another armed robbery occurred in the area of 124 Harvard Street. Officers were advised that a suspect had robbed the store at gunpoint at approximately 2:10 p.m. and stole approximately $200-$400 in US currency. The suspect fled the scene towards Kingsdale Street.

As detectives investigated the area of Harvard Avenue for further video surveillance, they observed a male matching the description of the suspect enter a convenience store in the area of 140 Harvard Avenue.

Detectives stopped their unarmed cruiser in front of the store and immediately entered the business. Detectives stopped the suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile male inside the store and placed him in handcuffs.

Detectives also recovered a replica firearm, and clothing that matched the description.

The juvenile was charged with three counts of delinquent to wit; armed robbery (while masked). He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group