15-year-old boy who fell 60 feet down Maine mountain was rescued by helicopter

WELD, Maine — Several crews jumped in to rescue a 15-year-old boy who had fractured his leg after he fell over 50 feet down a Maine mountain Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Lund of Dixfield, was hiking off-trail with a friend on Tumbledown Mountain near the Loop Trail when he slipped and fell 60 feet sustaining a compound fracture of his left leg, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.
Rescuers from multiple organizations hiked up over a mile to where Lund had fallen and decided to fly him out with a Maine Forest Service helicopter
Wardens and first responders secured the 15-year-old to a backboard and carried him up the mountain a short distance to an open area where the helicopter could reach him.
The entire rescue took a little more than three hours total.
The helicopter flew the boy to a waiting ambulance that took him to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
