15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Dorchester last week.

According to police around 12:02 p.m. on October 23, officers responded to the area of 613 Park Street for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers were told that the suspect displayed a firearm by lifting up his shirt, and stole $600 from the register. The suspect discarded his clothing on Norwell Street and fled the area.

On October 25, officers observed a suspect matching the description of the robbery walking from Harvard Street towards Vesta Road.

Officers exited their cruiser and attempted to speak with the suspect, who immediately took off running.

Officers observed the suspect throw a firearm and were quickly able to arrest him in a nearby alley.

Officers recovered two replica firearms from the suspect’s flight path. The suspected was identified as a 15-year-old juvenile.

At the time of his arrest, he was wanted for Armed Robbery while Masked.

The boy is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

