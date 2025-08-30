GROTON, Mass. — A 14-year-old teenager is facing serious injuries following a bike accident in Groton.

According to Groton Police, members of the police and fire departments responded to an emergency call at the Bertozzi Conservation Area for a crash.

The incident occurred along an abandoned railway line in West Groton.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the teen was riding across the rail bed when they encountered an unexpected drop into a ravine. The depth was approximately 10-12 feet.

14-year-old seriously injured following bike accident in Groton (GROTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The teen was unable to stop in time and fell into the ravine, suffering serious injuries and losing consciousness.

First responders were able to provide emergency care at the scene before transporting the teen by medflight to UMass Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group