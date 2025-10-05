14-year-old charged in stabbing of another teen near East Boston high school

BOSTON — A 14-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teen near an East Boston high school last month.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, the 14-year-old is facing charges of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

On September 24, officers responded to 115 Falcon Street around 2 p.m., right after school got out, for reports of a stabbing.

Officers applied tourniquets to the victim, also 14 years old, who sustained stab wounds to the head, legs, and back, resulting in a punctured lung.

The victim told officers she was attacked by two juveniles known to her and that one of them stabbed her.

Investigators learned that the victim had an altercation with the juvenile about two years ago over a pair of broken eyeglasses. The victim reported that since that day, every time she encountered the juvenile, the juvenile would try to fight the victim.

As the victim was walking home from school on September 24th, she noticed two other teens following her.

“The victim said she called her sister on the phone to tell her she believed she was going to get ‘jumped”, the Suffolk County DA said.

As the victim was walking, she was attacked from behind and struck repeatedly by both juveniles.

The victim then observed one of the juveniles take what she believed to be a folding knife and place it in her pocket, and walk the opposite way. The victim did not realize she was stabbed but reported feeling something warm running down her body, the DA said.

The victim told the juvenile she was going to call the police, but the juvenile picked up the victim’s cellphone from the sidewalk and threw it at the victim.

As the victim continued to walk home, other students followed her home and advised her to apply pressure to her stab wounds. The victim sat down on Falcon Street and was treated by school staff before police arrived.

Investigators identified the juveniles through cellphone and surveillance videos.

“This assault, beyond the injuries and fear and trauma it inflicted upon the victim, hurt us all,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “When young lives are impacted by such violence, it’s a tragedy for families, neighborhoods, schools, and larger society itself.”

The second juvenile will be arraigned at a later date.

The juvenile arrested is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday, October 6, in Chelsea Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

