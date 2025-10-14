14-year-old boy facing assault to murder charge in North Shore shooting

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges in connection with a weekend shooting on the North Shore that left one person hospitalized.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was arraigned Tuesday in Salem Juvenile Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after a shooting that occurred in Beverly, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Simon Street in Beverly on Saturday found a gunshot victim who had to be flown to the hospital for treatment, according to Beverly police.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Tucker’s office didn’t share any additional details on the shooting.

Beverly police and state police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

